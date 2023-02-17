Heavy aftermath in the team after the knockout with Bayern in the Champions League. The big names argue remotely. A turnaround is needed quickly, otherwise Galtier could miss at the end of the season
Mbappé says, hot on Tuesday evening after the 0-1 draw in the Champions League suffered by Bayern Munich: “You have to sleep and eat better to go and qualify with them”. Neymar replies, cold, Wednesday: poker night tournament and dinner at McDonald’s.
#Psg #chaos #Neymar #plays #poker #argues #Mbappè #Messi #stomach #ache #talks #Zidane
