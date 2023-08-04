It starts uphill, and maybe it couldn’t have been otherwise for Luis Enrique. There is no mention of field issues, where for now the summer PSG is struggling, but above all of relations with the media. Not the Spanish ones, with whom the coach has always had a conflicting relationship, but the French ones who are already starting to dribble, arousing discontent which then risk turning into a new front of conflict. Last skirmish, a press conference to which the reporters who follow PSG on their tour in Asia were not invited, as L’Equipe explains this morning, to avoid uncomfortable questions about Mbappé. Meanwhile, Neymar, back on the field after a long injury, set up the victory in the last friendly, in South Korea (0-3), with a brace and an assist.