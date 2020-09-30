Diego Costa is still on the exit ramp. The Atlético striker acknowledged last Sunday that he will not put any obstacles to the club if he decides that he has to go. His agent Jorge Mendes has spent several days exploring the possibilities offered by the market to find a team at the level of the Spanish-Brazilian. And of all the existing options, the one that convinces him the most is Paris Saint Germain.

PSG is studying the possibility of hiring Diego Costa, who would arrive with the freedom letter in hand. The French team has no margin right now because the UEFA Financial Fair Play does not allow it to increase the salary mass of the squad and it should give some way out for the Lagarto forward to call.

If Diego Costa leaves, Atlético would sign another forward. According to sources close to the rojiblanco club, the chosen one would be Edison Cavani. The Uruguayan forward, who ended his contract with PSG and is without a team, has been interested in Atlético since last January. In recent weeks there have been contacts between the rojiblanco club and Cavani and the agreement could be closed as soon as Costa’s departure is finalized.

The arrival of Cavani would mean joining the attacking duo of the Uruguay national team in the forward position of Atlético. After the enthusiasm that occurred among Atlético fans after the spectacular premiere of Luis Suárez, the possibility that Cavani could arrive increases the illusion of the mattress fans.

However, other sources of the rojiblanco club assure that if Diego Costa’s departure to PSG were to take place, Cavani would not be the one chosen to replace him in the squad and affirm that his replacement would come from the shortlist formed by Maxi Gómez, forward for Valencia, Milik, for Napoli, and Raúl de Tomás, nine for Espanyol.

In addition to the signing of a forward in the event that Diego Costa left, Atlético could sign Lucas Torreira from Arsenal as long as Héctor Herrera accepted any of the proposals that have come to him. The Mexican is studying one from Zenit de San Petesburgo, but he is not very clear about leaving the discipline of Atlético. Another who has rejected several offers has been Mario Hermoso, wanted by the Royal Society and Leicester. And an outlet for Thomas Lemar is also being sought.

In the offices of the Wanda Metropolitano there was movement and the assignments of Riquelme to Bournemouth and Mollejo to Getafe were closed, to be announced after the match against Huesca. Simeone declared after the match against Granada that the squad was not closed. From his words it is interpreted that he was asking for more reinforcements from the leaders (he mentioned Berta, Cerezo and Gil Marín), surely they try to please his requests as always.