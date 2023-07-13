After the doubts, the certainties. Gianluigi Donnarumma is not under discussion at PSG. On the contrary, sporting director Luis Campos is fully counting on him and communicated it to him directly, to reassure him after the Equipe had questioned the fact that the blue could continue to be the starter next season. Also due to the new gaming system wanted by Luis Enrique which requires construction from below, on which the French newspaper expresses doubts about the Italian.

Luis Campos, let the player’s entourage know, called Gigio to confirm his trust in him and that he is part of PSG’s plans and can’t wait to see him on the pitch, and to welcome him. The former Rossoneri is expected on Monday in the new PSG training center, a club with which he is under contract until 2026. A contract that Donnarumma intends to honor, excluding any market scenario. In short, the goalkeeper is happy in Paris and firmly denies any possibility of leaving PSG. According to l’Equipe, the club would be looking not only for a deputy, but also for a possible encore owner. A hypothesis that, however, seems to no longer find evidence in the French capital.