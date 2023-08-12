PSG buy world champion Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona

Paris Saint-Germain bought French striker Ousmane Dembele from Barcelona. This is reported on website metropolitan team.

The 26-year-old has signed with the Parisians until the summer of 2028. He will play for the new club under the 23rd number. The amount of the transfer is not reported. Portal Transfermarkt estimates his value at 60 million euros.

“I am very happy to join PSG, I hope that I will progress here and please the fans,” Dembele said. The striker is the 2018 world champion in the French national team. He scored four goals in 37 matches for the tricolors.

In addition to Barcelona, ​​Dembele played for Rennes and Borussia Dortmund. He is the owner of the German Cup, won the Spanish Cup and Super Cup twice each, and also became the national champion three times.