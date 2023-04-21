The Bologna coach is among the candidates for the succession to the coach who will leave the club after failing in the Champions League and having been at the center of an alleged case of racism. Gallardo and Mourinho are also in contention

Zidane, but also Motta. And at least Gallardo and Mourinho. These are the names for the PSG bench to come. What is certain, second the team today, is that the future coach will be decided in Doha. And that Galtier will hardly remain, but he can still be seen in Paris next season.

PSG DISAPPOINTMENT — Nothing so certain, in reality, given that the French coach has failed in his main objective, the Champions League. The idea was to take the team to at least the semifinals, PSG instead stopped at the second round like last year. And not against Real Madrid who went on to win the trophy, but against Bayern Munich, eliminated in the quarter-finals by City. On the account, already salty, we should also note the elimination from the French cup, always in the round of 16, and more against Marseille. In addition to the seven defeats overall since January, collected by producing a mediocre game. See also Cristiano Ronaldo: the goal and the historic mark in England and Spain

ZIZOU — In short, it will not be the super cup won at the beginning of the season, or the eleventh championship, in any case a record in France, that will avoid early dismissal, according to the French media. For l’Equipe, therefore, the main target of the emir is Zidane. The former Real Madrid coach, who has been out since 2021, is now actively looking for a new ambitious project, after having to give up on the French national team, where Deschamps was confirmed. In Doha they are working above all on this front and Zizou would also make it possible to overshadow the seasonal flop, as well as induce Mbappé to renew beyond 2024. Zidane could be granted full powers.

THIAGO — But hidden away, the name of Thiago Motta remains. The current Bologna coach, under contract until 2024, had already entered the fray in December 2020, when Pochettino arrived in place of Tuchel. And also last spring, Motta met twice with sporting director Campos who, however, already had in mind to entrust the PSG to his loyalist Galtier. And although Motta was preferred by President Al Khelaifi with whom he always has a direct channel open. As an ex, the Italian-Brazilian would arrive in a club that he knows in every detail, with the favors of the fans who still regret his role as leader on and off the pitch. And at PSG, Motta began his career as a coach, with a brilliant season at the helm of the Under 19 team, where he experimented with his ideas of a modern, offensive and balanced game with which he also shaped the new Bologna. See also Mourinho: "Now Zaniolo is more important to us. I hope he stays"

REINS — The sporting dynamics of last year allowed Campos to have more autonomy in choosing a coach thanks also to the crucial role played in Mbappé’s renewal. Galtier’s bankruptcy, but also the insufficient yield of many summer grafts have in fact convinced the property to take the reins back. And so, Al Khelaifi has recently returned to Qatar, and not just to celebrate the end of the month of Ramadan. Work is underway in the emir’s palaces for next season, also weighing up the names of Gallardo, another ex, and Mourinho. The first is free. The second has never garnered unanimous opinions. However, PSG are playing in Angers tonight, with Galtier on the bench.

April 21, 2023 (change April 21, 2023 | 12:51)

© REPRODUCTION RESERVED

#PSG #bench #goodbye #Galtier #emir #Zidane #Motta #likes #lot