According to ‘Media Foot’ reports, Paris Saint-Germain would be looking to strengthen their midfield and considering the possibility of bringing back the player Adrien Rabiot, who will be released in June. Despite the fact that he has yet to renew his contract with Juventus, coach Massimiliano Allegri is still hoping to retain the player for at least a couple more seasons.
Rabiot, who joined Juventus in the summer of 2019 from PSG, has become PSG sporting director Luis Campos’ main target. He values the exceptional season that the midfielder has had at Juventus and considers that Rabiot could be a key reinforcement for the Parisian team.
With a contract that expires in June, Rabiot would have the opportunity to return to PSG, the team where he grew up as a player before his move to Juventus. Although it is not yet known what his final decision will be, PSG is expected to make an effort to sign the midfielder to strengthen their squad for future competitions.
The words of his coach, Massimiliano Allegri, have not calmed the Parisian atmosphere, which, far from being content with his words, have begun to draw up strategies to gain the services of the Frenchman: “He is a good player, he has matured and developed a lot. Regarding his extension, there are still two months left, I have confidence in him”.
To day of today it is the first time that Rabiot feels important in the Juventus, and is that from Turin does not seem to have too much worry by his future. Now, who knows what can happen if the French insist on a checkbook.
