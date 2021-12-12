Paris Saint Germain continues to dominate Ligue 1. The Parisian team has taken a sweeping step in the domestic tournament, taking more than 10 points away from Olympique de Marseille, their closest competitor. The squad led by Mauricio Pochettino continued their straightforward path to the title this weekend by beating AS Monaco at the Parc des Princes. The blue squad won by a score of 2-0 with a great performance from the Lionel Messi-Kyllian Mbappé duo.
Mbappé opened the scoring at minute 12 from eleven steps, after a foul by Djibril Sidibé on Ángel Di María inside the area. At minute 45, PSG doubled its advantage thanks to the connection of the Messi-Mbappé tandem. The Argentine star made a dizzying run from the middle of the field against three defenders. Before entering the area, Leo played slightly delayed for the arrival of the French striker.
Mbappé controlled, took a couple of steps into the area and took a highly placed shot to beat goalkeeper Alexander Nübel. In this way, PSG achieved a comfortable advantage in the first half of the match corresponding to matchday 18 of the first division of French football.
Mbappé came out of substitution at minute 88 for Mauro Icardi to enter the field of play. Messi played the full game and he is increasingly linked to PSG’s style of play. Pochettino’s team returned to winning ways after two straight games.
His next match will be on December 19 against Feignies in the corresponding match of the French Cup at the Stade de Hainaut.
