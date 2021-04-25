Olivier Echouafni makes only one modification with respect to the eleven with which Lyon was “loaded” in the Champions League.

American Alana Cook will fill the gap in the eleven left by the absent Diani and Lawrence will advance her position to the far right. Irene Paredes will start at the rear and also the veteran Formiga. In point, Katoto.

PSG XI: Endler; Cook, Paredes, Dudek, Morroni; Geyoro, Formiga, Däbritz; Lawrence, Baltimore and Katoto.