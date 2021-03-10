Follow live the second leg of the Champions League round of 16 between the PSG and the Barcelona It is held this Wednesday, March 10, starting at 9:00 p.m. in the Parque de los Príncipes. The Barça team travel to Paris after losing 1-4 in the first leg at the Camp Nou. Barça, second in LaLiga and finalist in the Copa del Rey, have not lost in the knockout stages of the Champions League since the 2006-2007 season. On that occasion, Liverpool eliminated the Catalans. PSG, as in the first leg match, will not be able to count on the injured Neymar. Ronald Koeman, for his part, has Piqué, Araujo and Sergi Roberto in the infirmary. “There is always life. It depends on how we start the game. We are a team that always creates chances. Having optimal effectiveness, nothing is impossible, “said Koeman, who is confident of the comeback.