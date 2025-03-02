

































The encounter UNION BERLIN – Holstein Kiel of the Bundesliga, which is disputed in Stadion an der Alten Försterei to the 15:30 hours can be seen live through

Dazn

.

Union Berlin – Holstein Kiel

Classification and statistics between Union Berlin – Holstein Kiel

Union Berlin arrives at the match after having faced the previous day at the



B. Dortmund



while Holstein Kiel played his last Bundesliga match against



B. Leverkusen



. He UNION BERLIN Currently occupies the position number 14 of the Bundesliga with 23 points, while its rival, the

Holstein Kieloccupies the Post 17 With 16 points.

