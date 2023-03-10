PSG’s stumble in the Champions League is not a minor thing. The club has basically thrown away the million-dollar investment of the season; that is to say, the renewal of Mbappé for the garbage. The sheikhs are not at all happy to invest every year and not see results, thus, a total cleaning within the team is approaching, from the board of directors to the coaching staff and also a huge number of footballers who should already be looking for accommodation.
The stumbling block is not minor and the club is once again considering investing in reinforcements, with the priority being to reinforce the central defense. The club analyzes the departure of Sergio Ramos due to his age, and in the same way they are not satisfied with the work of Kimpembe who has been injured all season. For all this, the Parisians will sign defenders, apart from the closed arrival of Milan Skriniar, and one of the options they handle is Harry Maguire.
The British press reports that the French club has made an initial survey about the situation of Harry, who will leave Manchester United in the summer market and at a auction price. The club’s desire is clear, to strengthen the lower zone and they consider that if the center-back plays at the Eurocup level, he can give very good results. Despite the interest, it is known that the Englishman is below the Spanish Pau Torres and Aymeric Laporte, but these two are more expensive and difficult to sign, while Harry is a more viable alternative from any point of view.
