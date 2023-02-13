PSG is not carbureting, after the World Cup, those from the capital of France leave many doubts, Donnarumma is not being the expected wall, the defense has many avenues that rivals usually take advantage of, the club’s midfield does not make the desired differences and with the exception of Verrati, there is not a single renowned and weighty player and the famous trident, once Qatar 2022 ended, has come with a very notorious downward performance, especially against weighty rivals.
The sheikhs of the club even consider that Luis Campos, sports director who arrived at PSG in the summer, did not carry out a prudent squad assembly, which is why there is some discomfort with the Spaniard, from whom they expect better results, for this reason, the former Monaco is already working on planning the squad for the following season and one of the key movements is signing a striker who can rotate in attack and a name that is very popular is Aubameyang.
From France they report that the Frenchmen could attack for the signing of Aubameyang in the summer, the French know that the year of the Gabonese within Chelsea, but, they appeal to what the footballer did within Barcelona to conclude that he still has a level for a project like that of PSG. Today, the striker is negotiating a loan for the rest of the season to the MLS, but it is a fact that in the summer he will have to find accommodation in Europe and those from the capital of France open the door.
