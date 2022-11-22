Now that he is the most hungry free transfer in Europe, where will Cristiano Ronaldo go? If everyone was asking before today, imagine now that CR7 has terminated his contract with Manchester United in a consensual way. Certainly compared to last summer, when his agent, Jorge Mendes, toured the big cities of Europe to find him an alternative destination to staying at Old Trafford, there is one less obstacle: it is no longer necessary to buy the his card from the Red Devils.