As revealed yesterday, the Conmebol announced the programming of the matches Brazil – Uruguay and Argentina – Peru on the night of October 14 to 15 … Either the same day as the first match of the 10th day of Ligue 1 between PSG and SCO Angers. Bad news for Mauricio Pochettino who will therefore not be able to recover his South American internationals (Messi, Neymar, Marquinhos, Di Maria, Paredes) on time.

“We are helpless in this situation”

Deprived since the authorization by FIFA to play not two but three international matches at each break, Mauricio Pochettino openly mentioned the problem this Saturday at a press conference, admitting to be helpless and calling on the authorities to find better solutions to the problem. future so as not to distort the fairness of the European championships:

“The South Americans will leave and will play at the same time as us against Angers. We are living a moment of madness but we have to adapt to that. You have to spare the playing time to have good performances and not to take risks for their health (…) I can’t do anything. The clubs, in a way, we are helpless in this situation. We have empathy for the selections but there are surely things to review in the future to find a balance and especially the best solution ”.