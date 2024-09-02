4-year deal with alcoholic beverage company includes visibility rights, excluding activations in France

PSG (Paris Saint Germain) announced this Monday (02.Sep.2024) a new partnership with Pernod Ricarda French alcoholic beverage company. This agreement, which is valid for 4 years from the 2024/2025 season, covers all of the club’s professional teams, including men’s and women’s football, as well as handball.

Pernod Ricard thus becomes the sole official supplier of champagne and spirits to PSG. In addition, the company has already supplied wines and spirits to PSG’s hospitality program for over a decade. It will therefore now have exclusive visibility and communication rights and is said to be providing new experiences for fans. However, the global partnership excludes France in terms of visibility or activations, focusing solely on commercial aspects within the country.

“We are delighted to be collaborating with Pernod Ricard, a prestigious partner who shares Paris Saint-Germain’s passion for excellence, conviviality and elegance. Together, we will take the PSG and Pernod Ricard experience to new heights on the international stage.” said Nicola Ibbetson, PSG’s Director of Partnerships and Sponsorships.

EVP Global Brands at Pernod Ricard, Philippe Guettat, also celebrated the partnership. “Over the past few weeks, the entire world has seen how sport is about audacity, passion and unity. These values ​​resonate fully with Pernod Ricard’s purpose of being Créateurs de Convivialité. Through this partnership with Paris Saint-Germain, we want to celebrate the beauty of unity and achievement, harnessing the magic of sport. Therefore, we will be cheering on PSG and their great ambitions for the coming seasons.” stated.

PSG are leading Ligue 1, the top division of the French league, before the FIFA break. The club have won all 3 matches played.