According to reports, both the Paris Saint-Germain like the real Madrid are interested in signing a young talent from ChelseaA new long-distance duel seems to be looming between the two teams.
Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid never stop competing with each other. The two clubs are reportedly interested in the same player during this summer transfer market. Chelsea’s talent, Josh Acheampongwould be the objective of the two teams according to The Independent, reports Foot Mercato.
The 18-year-old plays as right back and Mauricio Pochettino threw him in at the back last season, playing his first six minutes in the Premier League against Tottenham.
If both clubs have put the Englishman as one of their main players during this summer transfer market, it is because the young nugget meets the needs of both teams, as Foot Mercato explains. In fact, Acheampong would land at one club as well as the other with the label of substitute in the starting team. Therefore, he would replace Dani Carvajal at Real or Achraf Hakimi at PSG.
The Blues revealed the composition of their squad this week ahead of the start of this 2024/25 season. And the observation is simple: too many players are part of the latter. No less than 44 players, including Acheampong, currently make up the London club’s senior squad. An exit on the right side would allow them to start reducing the size of this squad, but also pocket an interesting ticket to Chelsea.
#PSG #Real #Madrid #fight #Chelsea #talent
Leave a Reply