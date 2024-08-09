Paris Saint-Germain and Real Madrid never stop competing with each other. The two clubs are reportedly interested in the same player during this summer transfer market. Chelsea’s talent, Josh Acheampongwould be the objective of the two teams according to The Independent, reports Foot Mercato.

If both clubs have put the Englishman as one of their main players during this summer transfer market, it is because the young nugget meets the needs of both teams, as Foot Mercato explains. In fact, Acheampong would land at one club as well as the other with the label of substitute in the starting team. Therefore, he would replace Dani Carvajal at Real or Achraf Hakimi at PSG.