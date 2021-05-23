European football today lives an exciting last day in France, Italy and England. Without a doubt, Ligue 1 is the one that will bring us the most excitement. Lille reaches the end as leaders with a point of advantage over PSG, who could win their title. Those of Christophe Galtier depend on themselves to win the title. They must match or improve against Angers, away from home, what PSG does against Brest, also away from home.

If Lille finally get the title, it would be a huge failure for the Parisians, who would see the season end with two titles, the French Cup and the French Super Cup, although neither of them were in the club’s priority objectives.

While in Italy, with Serie A decided for weeks, there is still an important focus of interest, such as qualifying for the next Champions League. Three teams, Milan, Napoli and Juventus play it in the last match. Those from Pirlo start the day away from the positions that give access to the highest continental competition. They will have to win at the home of Bologna, which is not at stake, and wait for setbacks from Naples (against Verona in San Paolo) and from Brahim’s Milan, which is emerging as a starter, against Atalanta in Bergamo.

In England there are several open fronts. On the one hand Chelsea, Liverpool and Leicester fight for the last two places that give access to the Champions League. ‘Blues’ and ‘Reds’ have an advantage and face Aston Villa and Crystal Palace respectively. The new FA Cup champion will have to draw or win his match against Tottenham and wait for a stumble. Precisely Tottenham, together with Everton and Arsenal will also fight for the place that gives access to the qualifying phase for the Europa League.