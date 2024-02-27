As we have reported in 90min, Barcelona's market priority in the summer, at least for the offensive zone, is the signing of a winger on the left, since the club understands that on the right the task is solved thanks to the evolution of Lamine Yamal, However, the other side of the field does not have the same level, which is why they have their sights set on several options, one of them the Napoli star Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, who is also a PSG target.
The Georgian's agent has publicly confirmed that he has offers from both the culé team and PSG to close his signing in the summer market, also ensuring that it is possible that his client is looking for a change of air at the end of the campaign, which is not being done. nothing simple with Napoli. In any case, there is nothing advanced either with Barcelona or with the Paris team, because as of today, there are only polls, with Naples, there are no formal approaches.
In the case of Barcelona, Khvicha Kvaratskhelia is at the top of a list of options that includes other names such as Rafael Leao, Martinelli and Mitoma himself, although it is not a simple move, since its price is 100 million euros As minimum. For its part, PSG wants an elite replacement for Mbappé, the Georgian's option has been liked even since last summer, however, it will be this market when there are real options to close his signing.
