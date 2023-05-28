Lens wins 3-0 but that’s not enough, the Parisians draw 1-1 with Strasbourg thanks to Pulce’s goal and maintain a 4-point lead with one round remaining in the championship

PSG champion. With the less striking result, but with a glamorous signature. That is, of that Messi that the managers want to unload, with the blessing of the square. In Strasbourg it ended with a draw that made everyone happy. The club of the emir of Qatar, in their eleventh title, a record like the fact of occupying the first place from the first day. But also Strasbourg, save thanks to the goal of the former Parisian Gameiro. Lens, with the 3-0 win over Ajaccio formalises second place, at the expense of Marseille beaten by Brest and forced into the summer preliminaries.

VOLTAGE — The first half was without great emotions, with two teams not inclined to become dangerous except for situations that cannot be renounced. Not many actually. The first comes after 23′ and the signing of Diallo, one of the revelations of the season and saving scorer for the Alsace club (20 goals). His the diagonal from the right that puts the Parisian rearguard in tension. The reply comes with Sanches with a volley from Messi’s corner from the left, but Sels is careful to take refuge again for a corner. Messi then tries directly from the edge, but his left foot goes high (37′), and so Donnarumma is at risk of more being saved from the post in the 42nd minute, caught by Diallo, with a nice right from distance. See also Latest transfer news and rumors heading to A2022: Machís, Marti, Brunetta, Mosquera, Aldrete, Mozo and much more

GOAL — In the second half, PSG went through in the 14th minute with a goal from three sides. Pereira crosses the median with a long ball well controlled by Mbappé on the left, before serving the insertion of Messi who puts in, with his left foot. Goal that in fact is worth the title, despite the response from Gameiro, the ex, who triggers the action from the right and bypasses Donnarumma with a touch on Sanson’s close-range shot (34′). Result saved by Sels coming out on Mbappé in the 40th minute, launched deep by Messi.

VERDICTIONS — On Lens’s 3-0 win over Ajaccio there is also the signing of Openda, a special observation in a Milan key, who scored from a penalty (35′ pt) after goals from Machado (16′) and Thomasson (22′). For the Belgian it is the 20th personal seal: as many as Roger Boli’s home record, in the stands. In any case, a precious success that is worth second place and direct qualification to the Champions League. Tudor’s Marseille detached, beaten at home by Brest (1-2), third and condemned to the preliminaries. Lille, Rennes and Monaco still remain in the balance for places in Europe and the Conference League. Not Lyon, despite the 3-0 win at Reims. And in the last 90′ of the season, Auxerre (35 points) and Nantes (33) will play for long-distance salvation. See also IndyCar | Colton Herta renews with Andretti Autosport until 2027

May 27, 2023 (change May 27, 2023 | 23:24)

