Manchester City is not the only club in trouble. The Paris prosecutor’s office has just opened a preliminary investigation against PSG after receiving a complaint from an alleged personal adviser who claims to have worked for Al Khelaifi and the Parisian club for several years, the newspaper reported. L’Equipe. Documentation proves that his remuneration would have been sporadic and irregular and he was run by a Doha-based tennis academy, with which he had no relationship.
The complainant was a businessman of Tunisian nationality who would have known al khelaifi more than 20 years ago, when he took over at the helm of Al Jazeera Sport, (the network that would later become BeIN Sports). Apparently, Hicham Bouajila it would have helped this Qatari sports chain to penetrate the Maghreb market, which allowed it to establish a close and trusting relationship with the president.
The lawyer of Hicham Bouajila, bertrand repolt, has offered the last minute to the media: “The complaint filed has been considered serious enough to open a preliminary investigation.” According to information from L’Equipethe contract was signed in July 2015, it referred to an alleged indefinite position as a tennis teacher, nothing to do with the alleged services provided to the Parisian institution.
The club has pronounced itself through a brief statement: ”He has never been an employee of PSG or beIN. No more statements will be made in this regard about totally deceitful individuals who trade in disinformation and try to take advantage of media manipulation.” PSG is upset at being involved in another matter of these characteristics and it is not the first time that the French club has been investigated.
