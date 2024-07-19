🔴🔵🇵🇹 Paris Saint-Germain are ready to advance in talks with Benfica for João Neves after player’s green light.

João wants the move, PSG believe they are ahead of Premier League clubs; talks taking place with Benfica.

No club-to-club agreement yet but negotiations continue. pic.twitter.com/78c7ZxSqra

— Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 18, 2024