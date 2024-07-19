PSG are going through a difficult time, the summer transfer window has passed halfway through and the French capital has not been able to close a single signing of quality and renown. As we have informed you in 90min, the board wants to change that as soon as possible, which is why in Italy they are ready to sign Osimhen for a huge amount and in Portugal, they have open negotiations for the purchase of the new jewel of Benfica.
Fabrazio Romano reports that PSG have formally opened negotiations with Benfica for the transfer of Joao Neves, who at 18 is considered one of the world’s greats, a midfielder with the qualities of an inside midfielder and even, in emergencies, can perform as a winger, yes, qualities similar to those of Bernardo Silva. His maturity and talent with the ball have him in the sights of several of the best clubs on the planet, but PSG is the only one with an offer on the table.
Romano explains that although the relationship between the two clubs is more than positive, the transfer could be prolonged over the days, as PSG’s initial offer is 70 million euros, including performance bonuses, while the Portuguese are not open to negotiating the sale of who is their next big sale to the world for less than 100 million euros, that is, their second most expensive departure of all time.
