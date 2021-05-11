PSG’s visit to the Rennes field on Sunday, beyond the puncture that leaves him against the ropes in the fight for the Ligue 1 title, It served the Parisian team to start negotiations for Eduardo Camavinga. According to information from L’Equipe, Leonardo was meeting with various leaders of the Breton team to get closer to the French international.

One of PSG’s priorities in the next market is to reinforce the midfield with a renowned signing. Camavinga’s profile fits like a glove in the French capital: he is a midfielder who covers a lot of field, has great ball output and would be an addition for many years, since we are talking about a player who has just turned 18 years old.

According to L’Equipe, the transfer could be around 60 million euros, A similar figure to that requested by Rennes for Camavinga last season. Although the Franco-Angolan has not had a great season, losing ownership in the middle of the course, his poster has not deteriorated in European football.

One of the teams that had been interested in their situation, Bayern, has left the track, since the Bavarians were not willing to pay more than 25 million for a player who ends his contract next year. ICM Stellar Sports, the agency that hired Camavinga, aims to place the midfielder in one of the 4-5 best teams in the world in a few years, a profile that is one hundred percent compliant with PSG, a finalist in the last Champions League and semifinalist in this edition.