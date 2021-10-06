Zapping Goal! Football club PSG: the 10 biggest sales of the Red and Blue

Between AC Milan and Gianluigi Donnarumma, it’s cowardly love. The Lombard giant has made a lot of efforts to attract the Neapolitan in his youth, to make him grow and then hatch. In return, he certainly benefited from his four-star services, but he also encountered very complicated negotiations for reassessments or extensions. Tired, the Milanese leaders ended up letting go of their European champion last summer. The tifosi have not forgotten anything and reserved a sacred welcome to Donnarumma this evening for his return to San Siro before Italy-Spain in the semi-finals of the League of Nations.

“You will never be welcome in Milan again” or “Donnarumma, man of m …” are banners hung around the famous enclosure. In the Corriere dello Sport, Fabio Capello explained about him: “I hope he is satisfied (in Paris), because he has made a fundamental contribution to the European title. But let me tell you one thing: Donnarumma was ungrateful to Milan by going to PSG. For everything the club had done for him and his family as a child, he should have behaved differently ”. It smells of bronca for the neo-Parisian when his name will be pronounced by the announcer…

IMAGEN | Gianluigi Donnarumma recibió a duro mensaje en su regreso in Milán: “Nunca serás bienvenido, hombre de m…” https://t.co/iwP56O3MeG pic.twitter.com/Rhu53DrLtg – DNA radio (@adnradiochile) October 6, 2021