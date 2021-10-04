Zapping Eleven Mondial CAN: Algeria’s calendar

It was an outing that ignited football in France and Spain in a matter of minutes. Kylian Mbappé spoke to RMC about his desire to leave last summer for Real Madrid. Frankly, the Parisian striker admitted to having asked PSG to be transferred, ensuring that his primary intention was not to go free to allow the capital club to turn around and be able to invest in a replacement.

The pressure changes sides

But this release, more than a simple focus on the truth of last summer, also strongly resembles a desire for the pressure to change sides. In less than three months, namely on January 1, Kylian Mbappé will find himself free to engage with the club of his choice for the following summer. Faced with the lot of controversies and rumors that would not have failed to accompany Mbappé every day, the Parisian striker seems to have decided to anticipate. History that the PSG is designated as responsible for the situation for not having let go of a player who precisely wanted to facilitate things last summer …

A vision of things shared in particular by the Catalan daily Sport. “With these words, the Frenchman has just said that his decision to play for Madrid is irrevocable and that he will leave the capital without leaving a euro in his coffers. But not by his will, but because Al-Khelaïfi wanted it so, he who was keen not to let Madrid take his star so as not to strengthen a direct rival in the Champions League and so that Florentino Pérez does not sort not a winner, ”says the Spanish newspaper.