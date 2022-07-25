From Skriniar to Paredes, passing through Wijnaldum and Renato Sanches, without forgetting the assault on Scamacca: it is already a summer full of intricacies on the Italian PSG front. In fact, the club of the Emir of Qatar is looking carefully at the outlets and opportunities that Serie A can provide. Even if nothing concrete has been reached for now. But the market is long and everything could go fast. Also for the Neymar case.