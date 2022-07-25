From Skriniar to Paredes, passing through Wijnaldum and Renato Sanches: between players who are not needed and the requests of Campos, all the streets of the market that lead to Paris
From Skriniar to Paredes, passing through Wijnaldum and Renato Sanches, without forgetting the assault on Scamacca: it is already a summer full of intricacies on the Italian PSG front. In fact, the club of the Emir of Qatar is looking carefully at the outlets and opportunities that Serie A can provide. Even if nothing concrete has been reached for now. But the market is long and everything could go fast. Also for the Neymar case.
#Psg #lot #redundancies #lot #money #intertwining #Italians
Leave a Reply