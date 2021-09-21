This is the controversial scene of Sunday night’s match on the side of Paris SG. Lionel Messi, the man who finished all the matches at FC Barcelona, ​​was taken out fifteen minutes from the end by his coach.

It was the glare that the Argentine left the pitch, zipping the handshake offered by Mauricio Pochettino, and sitting back in his seat to sulk clearly until the end of the match. A shy applause with the tips of the hands on the winning goal of Mauro Icardi, and then towards the locker room without even celebrating the victory. But this Monday, PSG leaked information on the real reason for this replacement. Lionel Messi would thus suffer from a crutch taken above the knee and which bothered him, and the Parisian staff would not therefore have wanted to take the slightest risk. The proof, the former Barcelona was only able to do indoor work this Monday at Camp des Loges, arriving limping. A decision will be made on Tuesday as to whether he is ready to face Metz on Wednesday.

This has the merit of giving a reason for this release which has caused so much talk, even if everyone does not really agree with this explanation. If that was the reason for this replacement, why then Messi refused to shake hands with his manager, sulked on the sidelines and did not even want to celebrate the victory? And above all, why Mauricio Pochettino, who explained that he had to make choices for the team when asked about Lionel Messi’s exit, did not announce the injury of his number 30 to explain his decision? Asked on Twitter about this famous crutch, Pierre Ménès made it clear that it was surprising that Pochettino did not announce this Sunday evening to justify himself, rather than reveal this problem on Monday morning and let the controversy swell.

RMC releases his info on Messi

Especially since, according to reports from RMC, it was Lionel Messi’s knee injury that forced Mauricio Pochettino to make this decision. However, despite the fact that he touched his knee a few minutes before being replaced, the PSG striker absolutely did not want to leave, and considered himself in a position to be able to continue. ” The certainty is that Messi was not happy to go out. We ask him at the staff level if he can continue, he says yes. And it is this incomprehension that creates the scene when it leaves the field. Nonetheless, when he joined Paredes and Rafinha in the stands, he still showed his knee to say that it was because of this that he got out. “, Explained the journalist Loïc Tanzi to agree with the direction of the PSG and the entourage of Lionel Messi.