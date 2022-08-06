PSG begins the 2022/2023 season with the clear objective of winning the Champions League, in addition to the national championship. The French managed to renew Mbappé, who was presented as a signing, as everything seemed to indicate that he would leave at the end of the previous campaign.
The arrival of Galtier, the new coach, seems to have suited the team well and much is expected of this squad. Last season the pieces did not quite work despite the fact that they won Ligue 1 with solvency, but now there seems to be a marked tactical order that enhances the virtues of the main stars.
What will finally happen to PSG this season? Only time will tell. Let’s go with the advance 90min about the season of the French team.
In Spain at the moment the television rights of Ligue 1 have not been sold, so there is no confirmed operator that will give the PSG matches. Last season Mediaset and TV3 showed them openly in Spain.
In Latin America, Star + will be the operator in which you can see the meetings of the team of Messi, Neymar and company.
As we have already mentioned, the main signing of the French team this summer has been the renewal of Mbappé, which allows PSG to have the best offensive trident on the planet. From then on, the team didn’t need many additions, as it already has a great squad, but some players have still arrived.
Mukiele arrived, from RB Leipzig, and he arrives to reinforce the right lane and give Achraf a rest. Another of the incorporations, the most expensive, has been that of Vítor Ferreira, a new Portuguese pearl who has come to carve out a niche for himself in midfield and show that he is worth the 41 million euros that have been paid for him. Finally, we must highlight the signing of Renato Sanches, who in France has found a league where he can shine and the French team has been able to obtain his services at an affordable cost.
high
– Mukiele (12 million euros, from RB Leipzig)
– Vítor Ferreira (41 million euros, from Porto)
– Renato Sanches (15 million euros, from Lille)
Low
– Di Maria (end of contract)
– Wijnaldum (loan to Roma)
– Areola (transfer 9 million euros to West Ham)
– Marcin Bulca (transfer €2 million to Nice)
– Xavi Simmons (free transfer to PSV)
1) Keylor Navas
2) Acharf Hakimi
3) Kimpembe
4) Bouquets
5) Marquinhos (C)
6) Verratti
7) Mbappe
8) Walls
9) Icardi
10) Neymar
11) Renato Sanchez
12) Rafinha
14) Bernat
15) Daniel
16) Sergio Rico
17) Vitinha
19) Sarabia
20) Kurzawa
21) Ander Herrera
22) Diallo
23) Draxler
24) Kehrer
25) Mendes
26) Mukiele
27) Geeye
29) Kalimuendo
30) Messi
44) Ekitike
99) Donnarumma
Star player
The best players in the world are in the Parisian team, but although Messi and Neymar are true idols, this seems to be the season of Mbappe.
player to watch
With so many stars at PSG there is a player who has arrived this year like he is Vitor Ferreira (Vitinha)which will be very interesting to see how it develops, since he is young, but everything indicates that he will be a world star.
first kit
Second equipment
goalkeeper kit
PSG prediction this season
PSG will win Ligue 1 again as they have by far the best team in France, and as was shown last season, the individual talent of their players alone is enough to win most games.
In Europe it will be more complicated since there are several great teams, who also have more experience in the top club competition, but without a doubt they aspire to win the Champions League.
PSG Prediction in Ligue 1: Champion.
