Pseudoscience.. is expanding
The Corona pandemic, the Russian-Ukrainian war, and the global economic crisis… formed the triangle of uncertainty in the global system. Some European countries are facing an economic crisis unprecedented since World War II, and others are facing a crisis unprecedented in a hundred years.
The crisis is exacerbating in the developing world, which was facing great challenges before the uncertainty triangle, and then it is facing all of this, accompanied by the repercussions of the climate crisis, and the rapid pace of the artificial intelligence revolution. These major transformations in today’s world necessitate grasping at science, strengthening logic, and removing pseudoscience and false news…as far as possible. Things did not go this way.. Conspiracy theories, the manufacture of fake news, and the promotion of absurd and baseless information.. continued on their way without stopping. The spread of conspiracy theories in the West has been a shock to the educated elite, as many opinion polls show that millions believe in incorrect theories.
Years ago, it was not possible to believe the extent of millions of Germans’ belief in conspiracy theories, and the denial of a large number of people about the existence of the Corona virus, or the risks posed by its existence. Thus, the country that gave birth to Kant and Hegel, millions of it fell into the clutches of illogic, even the former leader Angela Merkel has expressed her outrage at the rise of irrationality in Germany, and her determination to combat the intellectual decline that has led to the expansion of pseudoscience.
The earthquake in Turkey and Syria came as another example of promoting non-scientific visions of a geological catastrophe. Numerous websites and means of communication published evidence that the earthquake occurred as a result of the United States detonating a nuclear bomb from Incirlik base. While other sites reported that the United States and Europe had requested the evacuation of their nationals a day before the earthquake, while the United States and Greece were conducting exercises for evacuations of the population in Turkey due to the earthquake.
Then other sites started talking about the Northern Lights project (Harp) on which the University of Alaska is based in cooperation with the US government… and considering that this project is the one that caused the earthquake. Then the unscientific theories extend to explain the giant machines that caused the flood in Pakistan, the larger machines that caused the earthquake in Turkey, and the third machines that steal the clouds.
Some of them believed that the end of Corona would be the end of conspiracy theories, and an end to the torrent of pseudoscience, but the earthquake theories weakened hope for the possibility of a quick victory over pseudoscience. What exacerbates the crisis is the failure of the giant companies that own the means of communication and search engines, to their responsibility in confronting the fabricated news and wrong information. .
The expansion of the space of nonscience believers, promoters of logic, and those who re-publish that nonsense on the means of communication .. requires us to be vigilant .. because pseudoscience does not stop at insulting science, but rather extends to disrupting the mind, confusing the process of development, and threatening the philosophy of life.
* Egyptian writer
#Pseudoscience. #expanding
Leave a Reply