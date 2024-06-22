Scientists at the University of Basel, led by Urs Jenal, have discovered the attack strategy of one of the most feared bacteria in hospitals: Pseudomonas aeruginosa. This deadly bacterium attacks the weakest cells in the lungs to create chaos and penetrate the immune defenses unhindered. The results of this research were published in the journal Nature Microbiology.

Scholars have used lung organoidsaggregates of cells which reproduce the characteristics of human lungs, to observe the behavior of the bacterium. Pseudomonas aeruginosa it is included in the list of the 12 most dangerous pathogens in the world by the World Health Organization. This bacterium poses a threat especially to hospital patients with compromised immune systems, and can have a mortality rate of 50%.

How does Pseudomonas aeruginosa work?

The greatest danger occurs when the bacterium spreads into the deeper lung tissues. Until now, it has been a mystery to understand what mechanisms it uses to bypass the protective barriers of the lungs. The lung organoids have allowed scientists to reveal the infection strategy of this pathogen. Pseudomonas aeruginosa exploits weaknesses in goblet cells, which produce mucus in the lungs. These cells, being the weak point, are easily attacked and killed. Their death opens gaps in the protective tissue, allowing pathogens to reach deeper regions.

Implications of the discovery

This discovery may improve knowledge of the mechanisms of action of Pseudomonas aeruginosa and contribute to the development of more effective therapies. Knowing how the bacterium attacks lung cells could lead to new strategies for preventing infections in fragile patients.

What solutions do you think could be useful to combat this hospital threat?