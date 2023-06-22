Mexico City.- A controversy broke out during the last week in the world of science after the announcement that scientists used stem cells to create structures similar to human embryos known as embryoids in laboratories.

Several institutions around the world have recently published preprints, that is, studies that have yet to be reviewed by other researchers, in which they describe their techniques for creating embryoids.

Embryoids are masses of cells that mimic the functioning and development of an embryo, which is the first stage of development of a multicellular organism. Unlike a conventional one, these do not require eggs, sperm or fertilization. Furthermore, they are incapable of developing into a fetus in a viable manner.

According to the scientists, their usefulness lies in the fact that they can help to understand the first days of a human embryo, a period still unknown due to ethical considerations. It is expected to learn more about the causes of birth defects, genetic disorders, infertility and other pregnancy problems.

Before these interim studies, cells from animals (mainly from mice) were used for experiments.

race for embryoids

Although they are not the only ones, a couple of teams of scientists stand out in the race for the creation of embryoids: the one led by Magdalena Zernicka-Goetz of the University of Cambridge and the California Institute of Technology (Caltech), and the one led by Jacob Hanna from the Weizmann Institute of Science.

Zernicka-Goetz announced her research Wednesday at the annual meeting of the International Society for Stem Cell Research in Boston, United States.

The next day, Hanna and her colleagues published a preprint of how they got stem cells, capable of becoming any type of cell, to self-assemble into a structure resembling a human embryo.

Soon after, the Zernicka-Goetz group published its own preprint. So did other laboratories based in China and the United States.

Although some people call such structures “synthetic embryos,” the researchers maintain that they are not fully synthetic, since they are generated from stem cells.

Inside the ‘black box’

The two teams claim to have developed their structures for 14 days, which is the legal limit in many countries to grow human embryos in a laboratory.

After that, the embryos begin to organize cells to form organs, including the brain, during a period known as the “black box” because little is known about what happens at that point.

Regulations vary between countries, but most apply to embryos that have been fertilized, so embryoids would not be regulated under that scheme.

The University of Cambridge reported that it has launched a project to develop the UK’s first governance framework dedicated to stem cell-based models of human embryos.

The scientists involved have stressed that they are not attempting to implant their structures in human wombs and even if they did, it would not develop into a baby.

Because human material is involved, these investigations have raised ethical and legal concerns, as has been the case with cloning in the past. When using organic material, uncertainty is generated about the legal status of these works.

“The danger is that an error or an invalid advertisement will put the general public and policy makers in fear,” warned James Briscoe, an embryo development specialist at the Francis Crick Institute, who called on researchers to proceed with caution, care and transparent way.