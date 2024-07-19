Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/18/2024 – 21:55

Given the suspicions surrounding the candidacy of TV presenter José Luiz Datena (PSDB) for Mayor of São Paulo, the PSDB decided to bring forward its party convention by one week. Initially scheduled for early August, the convention was rescheduled for the morning of June 27, at the Legislative Assembly of São Paulo (Alesp). The initiative aims to put an end to speculation about Datena’s participation in the October elections, since the journalist has already withdrawn from running in four other elections after announcing his pre-candidacy.

The notice calling for the event, signed by the municipal president of the PSDB-Cidadania federation, Mario Covas Neto, states that the convention will deliberate on the selection of candidates for mayor, vice-mayor and city councilors, in addition to discussing the formation of majority coalitions. The PSDB convention will take place on the same day as that of the PSB, the party of pre-candidate Tabata Amaral, who is still awaiting a response from the PSDB to establish an alliance in the elections in the capital of São Paulo.

Tabata arranged for Datena to move from the PSB to the PSDB, hoping that he would be her running mate. Her allies are skeptical about Datena’s candidacy and are betting that he will withdraw, which could lead the PSDB to support the deputy. Privately, people close to Tabata speak of Datena’s “betrayal” and the PSDB’s “breaking of an agreement.” Tabata must wait for a response from the PSDB until its convention, scheduled for the afternoon of July 27.

Within the PSDB, there is optimism that Datena will remain in the race. The presenter’s first public event, at the Municipal Market, and the hiring of marketing expert Felipe Soutello reinforce the theory that the journalist will continue in the campaign this time. On Tuesday, the 16th, Datena declared that he intends to go all the way, but avoided confirming his candidacy, stating that he may withdraw if politicians “get on his nerves” or “screw him over”. He ended the event without speaking to the press, citing personal commitments.

The PSDB has been working to provide Datena with a structure. The party has rented a new headquarters for the São Paulo branch, which will be transformed into the campaign’s “HQ” when the election begins. The new address is located on Rua Minas Gerais, near Avenida Paulista. José Aníbal, president of the São Paulo PSDB, downplayed Datena’s statement during Tuesday’s debate and said that the presenter said on Wednesday that no one is “annoying” him. “So this issue is settled,” declared the party leader.