José Aníbal calls the mayor “Ricardo Nunes Bolsonaro” and says that Emedebista chose a side by refusing deputy tucano

The president of the São Paulo directory of the PSDB, José Aníbalsaid he will not support the re-election of the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB), for his closeness with the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

“We will not support scammers. Since the beginning of its history, the PSDB has been a party that defends democracy”, he told the newspaper Folha de S. Paulo. According to the report, Aníbal called the mayor “Ricardo Nunes Bolsonaro”.

Nunes has the support of Bolsonaro and the PL for his re-election. The former president even nominated a vice-president: the retired colonel and former commander of the Rota (Ronda Ostensiva Tobias de Aguiar) Ricardo de Mello Araújo. The name awaits approval from Nunes.

The president of the PSDB-SP assessed that the current mayor “chose a side” when refusing a toucan deputy. He also mentioned that Nunes was at Bolsonaro's last act, on February 25, on Avenida Paulista.

On Friday (15th March), Aníbal had already commented on the content of the testimony of former Army commander Marco Antônio Freire Gomes to the PF (Federal Police). The military officer stated that Bolsonaro presented, in meetings with the core government and Armed Forces after the 2nd round of the 2022 elections, proposals for the implementation of GLO (Guarantee of Law and Order), state of defense and state of siege for “reverse the electoral process”.

“Yet another confirmation that Bolsonaro is a coup leader who is fiercely opposed to democracy, freedom of the press and opinion, an adventurer involved in several situations of obvious corruption”, wrote Aníbal in a post on X.

“Our position of not being in the political coalition in which Bolsonaro is the key figure and, until proven otherwise, will nominate the vice president, is completely in line with our founding guidelines in which democracy is an absolute value”, he added.

Municipal elections will be held in October 2024. According to a survey by Paraná Pesquisas released on Tuesday (19th March), Nunes would beat his main opponent, the federal deputy Guilherme Boulos (Psol), in the 2nd round. In a scenario of direct dispute between the 2 politicians, the score would be 46% to 39.1% for the mayor.