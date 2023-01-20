Lula’s government will be spared in the pieces that air from the 3rd; production is by Igor Paulin, who worked with Raquel Lyra

The 1st wave of party advertisements for 2023 will be aired on radios and televisions starting on Tuesday (24.jan.2023). The 1st party to show the films will be the PSDB. In all, there will be 10 minutes per semester – a total of 20 insertions of 30 seconds each.

The pieces were produced by publicist Igor Paulin, who worked on the campaign for the governor of Pernambuco, Raquel Lyra (PSDB).

The format seeks to resemble the stories of the social network Instagram. Two were produced to expose messages dear to the party. The 1st is to show the new PSDB leaders, who are governors Raquel Lyra, Eduardo Leite (RS) and Eduardo Riedel (MS).

The second is to say that the party’s mission is to solve the population’s problems without causing disturbances. The current chairman of the party, Bruno Araujo, will participate in the films. He leaves the presidency in February, when Leite takes over.

Another point that will be addressed in the videos are the acts of right-wing extremists who invaded the headquarters of the Three Powers, in Brasília. There will be harsh criticism of them. The videos began to be recorded on January 9, 1 day after the attacks.

The President’s Government Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) will be spared in this 1st wave. The party has sought to reposition itself and has criticized the president and the PT. He recently criticized the fact that the current government uses official pages to call the impeachment process a Dilma Rousseff (EN) coup.