Faced with the pressure for João Doria to give up being the PSDB’s candidate for the Palácio do Planalto, the party’s national president, Bruno Araújo, coordinator of the São Paulo presidential pre-campaign, tries to convince the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, to run for re-election. Leite lost the primaries, but the toucans who supported him are looking for ways to ensure that Doria is not the party’s candidate.

“The primaries made Eduardo a national player and a second term with new deliveries in RS will make him a presidential candidate with excellent expectations,” said Araújo, who participated in an event alongside the governor in the Rio Grande do Sul directory. For the movement to materialize, Leite would have to be convinced to go against a personal banner, not to run for the same office more than once, and to stay in the PSDB. He began to be openly courted by the PSD.

The information is from the newspaper The State of São Paulo.

