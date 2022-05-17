In a tense meeting of the national executive, the party decided that João Doria should listen to the complaints of the toucan candidates

The PSDB decided to postpone the announcement of the single 3rd copy candidate, which would be made on Wednesday (May 18, 2022) alongside the MDB and Citizenship. The proposal was supported by the group of João Doria and Aécio Neves.

It was defined that the former governor of São Paulo needs to hear from the party’s candidates about the difficulties they would have with maintaining their candidacy. The meeting should be on Wednesday morning (May 18th).

“I suggested a meeting for candidate João Doria to hear from his comrades what we heard here: that his candidacy harms the party in several states”said Aetius.

The toucans also defined that the national executive will be the highest instance to define the candidate for president and the alliances.

The letter sent by the governor of São Paulo was defined as “political and legal error” at the meeting. According to those present, the federal deputy Carlos Sampaio would have been the speaker.

He said that the error was political because it was an imposition, and legal because the convention would be sovereign according to the law. “The convention is the highest instance of the candidacy decision. It does not follow that it only ratifies the previous ones”, said Sampaio. He disregarded the arguments of lawyer Arthur Rollo, who signed the letter with Doria.

Aécio said that the party must have a candidate for president. already the senator Tasso Jereissati declared that it is not essential: “In an alliance, you have to know how to compromise. I support the single 3-way candidate”.