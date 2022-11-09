Senator defended that politicians of the acronym do not occupy positions in the Lula government and remain “independent”

the senator Tasso Jereissati (PSDB-PE) defended that the PSDB be a “unsystematic opposition” to the future government of the president-elect, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT). Jereissati, who supported Lula’s candidacy in the 2nd round, said that politicians from the party must adopt an independent stance in the National Congress and not occupy positions in the PT government.

"In my opinion, we should make a non-systematic opposition, as we did in Lula's 1st government, approving several projects of his interest. President Lula is proposing to create a coalition government that combines various trends and thoughts. So let's wait and see how far our opposition goes. In my opinion, the party should not have positions or be part of the government base; have to be independent"said the senator in an interview with the newspaper The globe released this Wednesday (9.Nov.2022).

The senator spoke with Lula shortly after the result of the 2nd round of the in-person elections and, according to him, the PT member showed willingness to carry out a “open government” with the help of other parties and not only guided by the PT.

The PSDB leadership decided that the party would remain neutral in the 2nd round of the presidential elections. However, historical toucans, such as former President Fernando Henrique Cardoso, Aloysio Nunes declared their support for Lula. According to Jereissati, who occupied the opposition during the PT government, the support was given in the face of “Fascist Characteristics” of the current government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The senator, however, blames the stance “radical” PT as a factor that contributed to the emergence of Bolsonaro on the political scene.

“When Fernando Henrique took over, the most radical PT came to the fore and made the big mistake, in my view, that generated Bolsonaro: turning us into enemy number 1 and even demonizing us. And then it divided the country, when the PT made the “us against them”. This type of positioning led to the emergence of Bolsonaro, who brought to light in the country what did not exist — an organized extreme right”, declared.

The PSDB had a 40% shrinkage in Congress in this year’s election and lost control of the largest electoral college in the country, the State of São Paulo. Jereissati evaluated, however, that the acronym has already passed “the worst moment” and now there is a positive expectation for the political future of the PSDB.

“In these elections, we are experiencing the lowest number of parliamentarians. But we elected three exceptional governors [Eduardo Leite no Rio Grande do Sul; Raquel Lyra em Pernambuco; e Eduardo Riedel no Mato Grosso do Sul]🇧🇷 They are young, with a lot of talent and public spirit. It is the beginning of a new PSDB, with their face and mentality”declared.