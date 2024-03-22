Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 03/22/2024 – 22:22

The municipal executive committee of the PSDB defined this Friday, the 22nd, that the party will not embark on the project to re-elect the mayor of São Paulo, Ricardo Nunes (MDB). Instead, the party will act in favor of its own candidacy in the dispute for command of the capital. If the Tucanos are unable to find an electorally viable name for their running mate, there is the possibility of joining another candidate. Support for the PSB pre-candidate, deputy Tabata Amaral (SP), is considered more likely in this scenario.

According to the municipal president of the PSDB, José Aníbal, the decision to launch his own candidacy – or support another name other than Nunes, if the Tucana candidacy is not successful – received nine votes in favor and two against at the meeting of the municipal executive. The encounter took place this Friday and lasted about two hours. The collegiate body is made up of 15 members, only three of whom did not participate in the meeting. As he presides over the commission, Aníbal only votes in the event of a tie.

The party leader told the reporter that the meeting of the municipal executive was heading towards ending without a decision, requiring a new meeting on Monday, the 25th. However, the members of the commission were surprised by an apocryphal note, which stated that the majority of the collegiate supported Mayor Ricardo Nunes. According to Aníbal, four people mentioned in the text denied their support and the atmosphere of the meeting changed. After the episode, the majority voted in favor of launching their own candidacy. Nunes' pre-campaign advisor declined to comment on the case.

As shown by the Estadão, the proximity between the capital's mayor and former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) weighed on the PSDB's decision. Nunes seeks the support of the former president to neutralize possible Bolsonarist candidacies in the city. Electoral surveys show that names linked to Bolsonaro tend to take votes away from the Emedebista. In return for the former president's support, it was agreed that the vice position on Nunes' ticket will be occupied by the PL. Furthermore, the name will need to be approved by Bolsonaro, report people close to the head of the São Paulo Executive.

Aníbal clarifies that the fact that Nunes did not even want to discuss the hypothesis of the Tucanos nominating the vice president on their ticket was decisive in the party's decision not to support him. In Aníbal's assessment, the mayor treated the PSDB as an auxiliary party. Furthermore, the leader says that the influence of Bolsonaro, whom he calls a “coupist”, in choosing Nunes' vice-president is another factor that contributed to defining the party's electoral strategy in the capital.

The definition of the municipal executive, however, does not please every party. An example of this is the dissatisfaction of the PSDB councilors in the City Council. O Estadão found that at least four of the eight tucano councilors in armies will leave the party and support Nunes. This Tuesday, the 19th, PSDB activists met to publish a manifesto in favor of the mayor. Entitled “Tucanos Movement with Ricardo Nunes”, the event was attended by parliamentarians and Tomás Covas, son of Bruno Covas (PSDB), who died in 2021.

Before the PSDB made it official that it would not support Nunes in the elections, the mayor spoke out on the matter in light of the rumors. On Thursday, the 21st, he said that using Bolsonaro's support for his re-election candidacy as a justification for not supporting him “doesn't work” as Duarte Nogueira (PSDB), president of the PSDB-Cidadania federation in the State, declared support for the former president in the second round of the presidential election in 2022. Asked if it would not be an inconsistency, Aníbal minimizes the fact, saying that it occurred 1 year and 4 months ago and that the party was adrift at that time.

Nunes has the support of PL, PP, Solidariedade, Republicans, PSD, Avante and Agir, in addition to hoping for the support of União Brasil and Podemos. Despite this, an alliance with the PSDB would be important to reinforce the idea that Nunes continues the management of former mayor Bruno Covas (PSDB), of whom he was vice-president.

Those around Nunes intend to postpone the choice of vice-president and only put the hammer down close to the start of the party conventions, in July. This Friday, the 22nd, the president of the City Council, councilor Milton Leite (União Brasil), reiterated his interest in contesting the municipal elections as a candidate for vice-mayor on the ticket headed by Nunes.

In addition to Leite, there are five other names in the running at the moment: the Secretary of International Relations, Aldo Rebelo, who is on leave from the PDT; the former commander of Rota, Colonel Mello Araújo, who is close to Bolsonaro; delegate Raquel Gallinati; state deputy Tomé Abduch (Republicans), who refused an invitation from Nunes to be secretary; and Sonaira Fernandes (Republicans), who is secretary of Women's Policies in the Tarcísio de Freitas government.