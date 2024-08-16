Party claims that the president’s statement that he “still does not” recognize Maduro’s victory is an “affront to intelligence”

The PSDB stated this Thursday (Aug 15, 2024) that the Brazilian government treats Venezuelan democracy as “child’s play”. The statement comes after the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) say that “not yet” recognizes the victory of Nicolás Maduro (United Socialist Party of Venezuela, left).

“Instead of standing by democracy and demanding that the people’s choice be respected, the PT government is now suggesting a new election. They are treating the people’s will as child’s play that can be redone if the result is not as expected. The proposal is so absurd that even the Venezuelan government made fun of it,” declared the caption in notice (read the full text at the end of this report).

Lula’s statement was given in interview with Radio Tfrom Curitiba (PR). At the time, he said that Maduro “He knows that he owes an explanation to Brazilian society and to the world.”

For the PSDB, the president’s position is a “affront to the intelligence of Brazilians”. According to the party, this was the solution found by the government so as not to say that “Your friend the dictator of Venezuela stole the elections.”

The document signed by the party’s president, Marconi Perilloalso invites society and other political parties to pressure the government to “admit the obvious: Maduro lost and needs to hand over power.”

Here is the full text of the PSDB statement:

“The solution found by the PT government to avoid admitting that its friend, the dictator of Venezuela, stole the elections in that country is an affront to the intelligence of Brazilians.

“President Lula, in a radio interview, suggested calling new elections. This is playing with other people’s intelligence. An election was held against the will of the dictator Maduro, who tried to decimate the opposition. By rigging the country’s judicial and electoral system, he managed to arrest and prevent opposition candidates from running. During the campaign, he even spoke of a bloodbath if he lost the elections. Even so, the people voted for the opposition. And what did the PT-friendly regime do? It tried to hide the records that prove the bloodbath, not the bloodbath, but the votes it caused, and declared the dictator elected even though there were no votes. It invented the numbers and tried to make the country and the world swallow its lies.

“Instead of standing by democracy and demanding that the people’s choice be respected, the PT government is now suggesting a new election. They are treating the people’s will as child’s play that can be redone if the result is not as expected. The proposal is so absurd that even the Venezuelan government made fun of it.

“Once again I call on Brazilian civil society, the institutions of our democratic State and, mainly, the political parties to pressure the PT government to admit the obvious: Maduro lost and needs to hand over power.

“Marconi Perillo, national president of the PSDB”