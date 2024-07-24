The meeting takes place after the pre-candidate said he could give up the campaign; the party convention will be held on Saturday (27.Jul)

Leaders of the PSDB (Brazilian Social Democracy Party) met this Wednesday (July 24, 2024) with the party’s pre-candidate for mayor of São Paulo, José Luiz Datena. The meeting takes place after the presenter says he could give up the campaign if your name is not well received at the party’s convention, which will be held on Saturday (27.Jul).

The meeting was attended by the national president of the PSDB, Marconi Perillo, federal deputy Aécio Neves (PSDB-MG), and the president of the Teotônio Vilela Institute, and the president of the municipal directory of the party in São Paulo, José Aníbal.



From left to right: federal deputy Aécio Neves, PSDB presenter and pre-candidate for mayor of SP, José Luis Datena, PSDB national president, Marconi Perillo, and Teotônio Vilela Institute president, José Aníbal

“I have confidence in the national executive, in Marconi [Perillo]at the Aecio [Neves]although we had discussions back then, and in the Jose Hannibal. But the main shots I took were from within the party.”, Datena told Flook from S. Paulo.

According to information from Perillo’s press office, the PSDB members discussed campaign strategies in the capital of São Paulo and defined agendas for the coming weeks. Marconi Perillo’s press office informed the Poder360that he will be present at the convention this Saturday.

“We talked a lot here about the government plan, several important issues for São Paulo, about strategies, it was an excellent conversation.”, declared Perillo.