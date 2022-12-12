The elected governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite (PSDB), stated that his party is experiencing an identity crisis and that it needs to reassess its purposes. He also said that the acronym has decreased in size due to the simplification of the political debate.

🇧🇷The identity of the PSDB was somewhat compromised and erased in the face of this simplification of the national political debate.“, declared the toucan in an interview with Power360 on Friday (9.Dec.2022).

Leite will preside over the party from February 2023, in an attempt to rebuild the party. The PSDB experienced internal power disputes that became public and, for the 1st time since its creation (in 1988), it did not have a candidate for the Presidency of the Republic. This year, it elected 3 governors (RS, MS and PE) and only 13 federal deputies.

The governor-elect of Rio Grande do Sul stated that being “moderate“different from being”on top of the wall🇧🇷 He defends that the acronym reorganize its guidelines and present them to the population with clarity and without attacking those who think differently. He declared that it was essential to have a programmatic discussion.

Eduardo Leite said that the PSDB is discussing with Podemos the expansion of the federation. Currently, toucans are already federated with Citizenship. On the other hand, Podemos announced the incorporation of the PSC on November 22.

The future president of the PSDB said that the new federation could be decided in January.

🇧🇷Discussions are well advanced […]🇧🇷 Perhaps this year will be difficult, but it is possible that right at the beginning, in January of next year, if everything goes well, we will be able to consolidate this federation“, declared Leite.

The toucan denied the possibility of merging the party with another acronym. Recently, a merger with the MDB was discussed. According to the elected governor of Rio Grande do Sul, “is not the time to take a step in that direction🇧🇷

Eduardo Leite is 37 years old. and holds a Bachelor of Law. A member of the PSDB since 2001, he was councilor of Pelotas (RS), president of the City Council and, later, mayor of the city. In 2018, he was elected governor of Rio Grande do Sul for the 1st time.

In March 2022, he resigned from office with a view to running for the Presidency of the Republic. The project did not work out and the toucan ran again for governor. In a turn from the 1st round to the 2nd round, Leite defeated Onyx Lorenzoni (PL), with 57.1% of the valid votes.

ELECTION IN RIO GRANDE DO SUL

Eduardo Leite went to the 2nd round in the state dispute with only 2,441 votes more than the candidate Edegar Pretto (PT). won Onyx Lorenzoni with 57.1% of valid votes.

Regarding the victory, the elected governor said that the fact that he focused the dispute on the problems and proposals for the State and not on the national polarization between Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) and Jair Bolsonaro (PL) made the difference.

“After all, neither of the 2 candidates for president would be in the next few years at the Piratini Palace, seat of the government of Rio Grande do Sul, taking care of the salaries of civil servants, roads, health, other issues that concern the people of Rio Grande do Sul. Who would be there was a governor who would be chosen, and we managed to have this debate. Bring attention to local components”he declared.

OPPOSITION TO THE LULA GOVERNMENT

Regarding the governor’s relationship with president-elect Lula, Eduardo Leite said he expected a republican relationship.

🇧🇷I was mayor of Pelotas with Dilma president. I was governor of Rio Grande do Sul with Bolsonaro president. I have always maintained an adequate, pertinent relationship with presidents, which is a republican relationship, of a harmonious condition“, he stated.

The governor-elect said that where there are differences, especially in what is in the interest of Rio Grande do Sul, he “will fight for your interests🇧🇷

He also stated that when he has differences from a programmatic point of view, he will exercise the right to diverge in good political debate. 🇧🇷Not simply wanting to create embarrassments, difficulties, constraints for the elected government. We need to establish the debate at the highest level in favor of the interests of the country, of all Brazilian society“, he highlighted.

Plateau 2026

Leite did not hide his desire to run for President of the Republic in the next elections. 🇧🇷Asking a politician who has been mayor and governor if he wants to be a candidate for President is the same as asking a journalist if he wants to be an anchor for that prime-time television newscast.“, said.

The elected governor stated, however, that politics is more destiny than just the merits of those who are in it. 🇧🇷Many politicians prepared to be president and didn’t go. So many did not prepare and ended up being. Our policy is very dynamic“, declared

For 2026, the toucan said he will work for a center candidacy for the Planalto. 🇧🇷If it is the understanding that my name can attribute, very well, I will be available. If not, I will help whoever has the political conditions to represent this field and help connect the Brazilian political center with the population.“, he stated.