The minister, who was a senator, maintains the support of the president of the House, Rodrigo Pacheco, and other supporters

The Minister of Mines and Energy, Alexandre Silveira (PSD), is at the center of a series of criticisms from the PSD bench in the Senate. The main focus is on senators who recently joined the party in the Northeast, Southeast and Midwest. There are supporters of the former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) between them.

There are two criticisms:

local demands stopped in many states;

minister does not return contact from senators.

Silveira is a former senator for Minas Gerais. Allies say he retains the support of the Senate president, Rodrigo Pacheco (MG) – whose countryman he is. Silveira is the president of the party in the state.

Also, he is close to the senators Omar Aziz (AM) and Daniella Ribeiro (PB). On Friday (4.Aug.2023), it will go to Parintins (AM) to connect the Tucuruí Line, which will connect Manaus (AM) to Boa Vista (RR).

ministerial reform

The president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) said on July 25 that it will start talking with members of the so-called Centrão parties –especially the PP and the Republicans– to define the entry of the acronyms in the government.

Today, PSD, MDB and União Brasil have 3 ministries each.

The Chief Executive stated that the space for the new subtitles will still be defined and that those who say they have already dealt with him directly about the matter are lying.

“I think it’s fully possible [agregar partidos do Centrão ao governo]. We will discuss this in the coming days. I’m not worried. I still haven’t talked to anyone. I see rumors every day. The president didn’t talk to anyone. If there are people saying that they talked to the president, it is a lie. When I talk, I want the press to know because there is no confidential conversation in the government”, said Lula during his live weekly “Conversation with the President”.

Watch (2min40s):

The petista declared that the Centrão “does not exist” and that the term refers to a “gathering of a group of parties in certain situations”. Read the president’s full statement:

“Lula does not talk to Centrão. Lula talks to the political parties individually. I can talk to the PP, I can talk to União Brasil, I can talk to the grassroots parties, but I don’t bring together Centrão. The Center does not exist. The Centrão is the gathering of a group of parties in certain situations. They were born in the Constituent Assembly of [19]88, with Roberto Cardoso Alves, with [Ricardo] Fiuza, with Delfim [Netto], who did not want the left to advance too far. So, when we were advancing a lot in social rights, Centrão was created. That is, all the most conservative parties joined together. They are there, represented in 50 parties. I don’t want to talk to Centrão as an organization. I want to talk to the PP. I want to talk to Republicans. I want to talk to the PSD. I want to talk to União Brasil. That’s how we talk. It is normal that, if these parties want to support us, they want to participate in the government. And you try to find a place to put it, to give the government peace of mind in the votes we need, to better improve the functioning of Brazil”.

Lula reported that he is talking, however, with the presidents of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), and the Chamber, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and with party leaders. Said feelmuch goodwill” by congressmen from “make things happen”, such as the approval of the tax reform in the Chamber.