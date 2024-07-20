Deputy mayor was not appointed at event in city center; announcement will be made by August 5

O PSD (Social Democratic Party) officially announced this Saturday (20.Jul.2024) the candidacy of the current mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes (PSD), for re-election. The candidate did not name his vice president during the event – ​​which should take place by August 5th.

The announcement of Paes’ candidacy was made by the municipal president of the party and the City Council, Carlo Caiado (PSD-RJ). The names of the 52 candidates for councilor were also presented at the event.

Before an audience that brought together representatives of Agir, Avante, Cidadania, DC, PC do B, Podemos, PDT, PRB, PSB, PT, PV and Solidariedade, in addition to the federal deputy Paula’s Otoni (MDB-RJ) and state deputy Dionisio Lins (PP-RJ), Paes highlighted that his support base is a response to those who think that “politics is about belittling yourself”.

“I tried to make my second term better than my first. I tried and I think I made my third term the best of my terms and I want to say that we will make my term even better if we return to the administration of Rio’s City Hall.”said Paes. The mayor, if reelected, will be serving his 4th term in the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

Paes’ party allies, federal deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD-RJ) and the state deputy Edward Cavaliere (PSD-RJ) are the names considered to occupy the vice-presidential position in the 2024 elections.

The party convention was held at 11 am on Rua da Quitanda, in downtown Rio, and ended shortly before 2 pm. Political parties are authorized to hold national conventions starting this Saturday (20 July 2024). Parties have until 5 August to define their candidates.

Survey disclosed on July 5th, Datafolha indicates that the current mayor of Rio de Janeiro has 53% of voting intentions. The federal deputy Tarcisio Motta (Psol), with 9%, the candidate supported by the former president Jair Bolsonaro, Delegate Ramagem (PL), with 7%, Juliet Panjota (UP) and Cyro Garcia (PSTU), both with 3%, are technically tied within the margin of error of 3 percentage points, either way.

The survey was conducted from July 2 to 4, 2024. A total of 840 people aged 16 or over were interviewed in Rio. The confidence interval is 95%. The margin of error is 3 percentage points, either way. The survey is registered with the TSE under number RJ-06701/2024.

Paes counts on the president’s support Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) in the 2024 municipal elections.