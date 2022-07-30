Darci Piana will be running for vice on the ticket; party will not have its own candidacy for the Senate

The PSD made official on the morning of this Saturday (30.Jul.2022) the candidacy for the re-election of the current governor of Paraná, Jr mouseand of his deputy, Darci Piana. The convention was held at Expotrade, an events center located in Pinhais, in the Metropolitan Region of Curitiba.

As the party will not launch its own name for the Senate race, under the slogan “Pra Frente Paraná”, Ratinho Jr. announced that it will campaign for the pre-candidate Paulo Martins (PL), ally of the president Jair Bolsonaro.

In recent weeks, it was uncertain which candidate for the Senate by the State would receive the support of the current governor, since the PSD candidacy has a broad coalition that will probably launch different names, such as former judge Sergio Moro (União Brasil), the former chief of staff Guto Silva (PP) and Orlando Pessutti (MDB).

During the convention, the candidate for the government of Paraná also declared support for the current Chief Executive. He stated that he is grateful to the president’s management Jair Bolsonaro (PL) for having been “the government that invested the most in Paraná in the last 30 years”. According to him, more than R$2 billion were invested “only in the works and infrastructure part”.

the plate is supported by 4 other parties in the state: PP (Progressive Party), MDB (Brazilian Democratic Movement), Solidarity Party and Republicans.

The PSD commands 141 prefectures in the state (the equivalent of more than 1/3 of the total) and has the largest bench in the Legislative Assembly, with 16 deputies.

The convention brought together about 5,000 people, including Ratinho Jr.’s father, presenter Ratinho, state and federal deputies of the party, mayors and state politicians.

Jr mouse leads handily in most of the voting intention surveys carried out in the state. According to data from the Real Time Big Data poll, released on June 25, 2022, the PSD candidate has 42% of voting intentions compared to 16% for 2nd place, Roberto Requião, from PT.

