Name of state deputy André Quintão (PT) was also confirmed as deputy of the former mayor of Belo Horizonte

The PSD made official the name of the former mayor of Belo Horizonte Alexandre Kalil (PSD) as a candidate for the government of Minas Gerais. The confirmation was made during the party’s convention at the State Legislative Assembly this Sunday (24.Jul.2022). Senator Alexandre Silveira (PSD) was also nominated for the Senate.

“Governing is taking care of the people who elect you”, said Kalil, speaking at the convention. The former mayor took advantage of the event to remember his achievements while he was mayor of Belo Horizonte and highlighted his support for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) for the Presidency of the Republic.

The federation formed by PT, PV and PC do B confirmed this Sunday (24.Jul.2022) the name of state deputy André Quintão (PT) as Kalil’s deputy in the state dispute.

Alexandre Kalil is from Belo Horizonte (MG). He is 63 years old and is the father of 3 children. He ruled the capital of Minas Gerais from 2017 until March 2022, when he resigned to run for governor of Minas Gerais. In 2020, he was re-elected in the 1st round with 63.36% of the votes. Kalil was also president of Clube Atlético Mineiro from 2008 to 2014.