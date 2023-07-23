Roberto Mantovani Filho was a member of the party since March 2016; decision was made by the president of the acronym, Gilberto Kassab

The PSD (Social Democratic Party) made official the expulsion of Roberto Mantovani Filho, 71 years old, suspected of harassing Minister Alexandre de Moraes and his son, Alexandre Barci de Moraes, in Rome (Italy). Mantovani was expelled on July 18, the day of the PF (Federal Police) operation against him and his wife, Andreia Mantovani, and Alex Zanatta, his son-in-law.

The decision to expel Mantovani was made by the party’s president, Gilberto Kassab, who consulted PSD leaders before making the disaffiliation official. According to the party’s advisory, it is Kassab’s prerogative in a situation of disciplinary act established in the statute to decide for the expulsion of an affiliate.

On July 16, the PSD had released a note in which it repudiated the episode and informed that, if Mantovani’s affiliation was confirmed, it would activate the commission to take “the appropriate punitive measures, which should culminate in their expulsion”.

Mantovani has been a member of the PSD since 2016. Before, he ran for the PL for the Prefecture of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste (SP), in 2004. accountability released by TSE (Superior Electoral Court), the businessman spent BRL 74,140.36 on the election campaign. It received 10,395 votes (10.4% of valid votes) and finished in 4th place.

The businessman has also contributed with the financing of other campaigns. In the 2020 municipal election, he donated R$11,000 to the PSD direction of Santa Bárbara D’Oeste. In the same election, he also made direct donations to 2 candidates:

Jose Antonio Ferreira, Dr. Joseph (BRL 4,000) – was candidate to the Municipality of Santa Bárbara D’Oeste by the PSD and was not elected;

(BRL 4,000) – was candidate to the Municipality of Santa Bárbara D’Oeste by the PSD and was not elected; Joshua Ricardo Lopes (BRL 4,000) – applied for and won in the election for the Mayor of Socorro (SP).

“Hasty attitudes like this one are surprising, in which a man with an unblemished past, with an admirable life story, is “judged” for an act that was not even investigated in the proper instances. Time will show the mistake and injustice committed with this odd and wrong decision by the PSD”said Ralph Tórtima, lawyer for Roberto Mantovani Filho, to the Power360.

On July 14, Roberto and 2 other suspects allegedly harassed Moraes and his son, Alexandre Barci de Moraes, at the airport in Rome (Italy). The minister was returning from a lecture at the International Law Forumperformed at University of Siena.

The trio would have called the minister of “bandit, communist and bought”. According to the PF, Roberto even slapped Moraes’ son when he intervened in the discussion in defense of his father.

On July 18, the PF complied search and seizure warrants against those accused of harassing the STF minister. The agents’ action was carried out at 2 addresses in the municipality of Santa Bárbara d’Oeste (SP), about 140 km from São Paulo. It was authorized by the President of the Supreme Court, Minister Rosa Weber.