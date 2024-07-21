The event took place in the auditorium of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais this Saturday (20.Jul)

The PSD party convention made it official Fuad Noman as a candidate for re-election for the Mayor of Belo Horizonte (MG). The event, which was attended by the president of the party’s national directory, Gilberto Kassabwas held in the auditorium of the Legislative Assembly of Minas Gerais this Saturday (20.Jul.2024).

União Brasil will nominate Fuad’s running mate. The 77-year-old mayor revealed that he was diagnosed with non-Hodgkin’s lymphoma (a type of cancer that originates in the cells of the lymphatic system), but that he would maintain his candidacy. According to him, the doctor told him that the prognosis for a cure is positive.

Fuad is an economist who began his career at Banco do Brasil. He was executive secretary of the Civil House of the Presidency and president of BrasilPrev. In Minas Gerais, he held the positions of Secretary of State for Finance and Secretary of Transportation and Public Works. He was also extraordinary secretary of the World Cup.

He took over as mayor in March 2022, when the then mayor Alexandre Kalil (PSD-MG) resigned from his position to run for governor of Minas Gerais.