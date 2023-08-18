Ala criticizes ministers for alleged lack of interlocution and amendments; politicians closest to Lula defend continuity

The PSD will discuss the permanence of the ministers Alexandre Silveira (Mines and Energy) and Carlos Favaro (Agriculture) in government. The 2 are affiliated to the party. The subject will be discussed at a meeting of the acronym next Tuesday (22.Aug.2023).

The main critics of the ministers are the congressmen who were aligned with the government of Jair Bolsonaro (PL). The government supporters, on the other hand, defend Silveira. They are accompanied by entities from the energy sector.

In Fávaro’s case, there are two main criticisms. One comes from congressmen. They complain about the damming of amendments. For a period of July, the RP2 (which replaced the RP9, known as the secret budget) were no longer paid.

According to the ministry, release is conditioned by cash availability. In the month, it was only R$ 11 million – below what is expected for a folder the size of Agriculture. In Congress, Fávaro came out as the culprit for the damming.

There is a second flank of criticism of the minister. It comes mainly from agro entities. They say they have little or no dialogue with him.

POLITICAL GAME

Silveira has been under pressure in recent weeks. The scenario got worse after the national power grid blackout which lasted 6 hours on Tuesday (15.Aug).

As showed the Power360sectors of Centrão began to mention the congressperson Fernando Bezerra Coelho Filho (União Brasil-PE) as a possible alternative to Silveira. The biggest difficulty is that the vacancy belongs to the PSD.

Silveira maintains important support, as congressmen more linked to the government, including Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG), president of the Senate, who is from the same state as the minister.

Silveira has also approached the president Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT). He was in Paraguay with the PT on the 3rd (15.Aug) for the inauguration of President Santiago Peña. After the blackout, he returned to Brazil.

MINISTERIAL REFORM

Despite the discontent of the PSD wing, which has 15 senators and 43 deputies in Congress, the government has said that, at the moment, changes will be made to include the PP and the Republicans in the Esplanada. The movement in the party is observed from a distance by the Planalto.

the PT government tries to incorporate the PP and the Republicans into the support base to the president in Congress. For that, it has to find space for representatives of the parties. Silvio Costa Filho (PE), from Republicans, should go to Portos and Airports. Already Andre Fufuca (MA), of the PP, still has an uncertain destiny, with the acronym having an eye on Social Development. The ministry belongs to Wellington Dias and is valuable to the PT through Bolsa Família.