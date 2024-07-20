Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/20/2024 – 13:24

The mayor of Rio de Janeiro, Eduardo Paes, had his candidacy for reelection formalized today at the PSD municipal convention, in the center of the capital of Rio de Janeiro.

The event, which will take place in the early afternoon of this Saturday, the 20th, has around a hundred people in attendance. A list of 52 candidates for city councilor will also be presented. Within the PSD, the expectation is that the party will have the largest group of councilors in the city.

Representatives of allied parties from across the spectrum, from left to right, were present.

In the first case, the president of the PT municipal office, Tiago Santana, state deputy Marta Rocha (PDT), federal deputies Alessandro Molon and Eduardo Bandeira de Mello from the PSB, and Jandira Feghali from the PCdoB were present. On the right, representatives of Solidariedade, Podemos, PRD and Cidadania, a more central party, were present. All gave speeches, highlighting the possibility of electing Paes in the first round.

There is still doubt over Paes’s candidacy about who will be his running mate, a decision that should be made in early August. Behind the scenes, the strongest candidates for the position are federal deputy Pedro Paulo (PSD) and state deputy Eduardo Cavaliere (PSD). If at some point there were rumors that the PT could nominate Paes’s running mate, there is now certainty that it will be a pure-blood ticket.

In the dispute

With 53% in the latest Datafolha poll, from early July, Paes will face as opponents Tarcísio Motta (Psol), who had 9% of voting intentions in the survey, and Alexandre Ramagem (PL), who had 7%, but is considered the main threat due to the potential for growth linked to the support, at least formal, of former president Jair Bolsonaro (PL).

Ramagem will officially announce his candidacy at a convention on Monday, the 22nd. Motta does not yet have a date for this. State deputy Rodrigo Amorim, who should present himself for the race for União Brasil, is an outside candidate.