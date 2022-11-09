Co-religionists seal the decision at lunch at the official residence of the President of the House; expectation is to have an opponent from the PL

At a luncheon at the official residence of the President of the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (MG), the PSD bench signed on Tuesday (8.Nov.2022) full support for the re-election of the miner for another 2 years in charge of the House.

They will try, from now on, to get more votes. as showed the Power 360Pacheco will once again count on his predecessor in the Presidency of the Senate, Davi Alcolumbre (União Brasil-AP), as an electoral cable.

PSD senators believe that the PL should present a name for the dispute against Pacheco. the party of Jair Bolsonaro will have, from 2023, the largest bench in the House, with 15 members.

Here are the senators who participated in the lunch with Pacheco in this 3rd:

Of the current bench, only the party leader in the Senate did not attend, Nelsinho Translate (MS), who traveled to Colombia to preside a session of the Amazonian Parliament, and the senators irajá (TO) and Sérgio Petecão (B.C).

The 3rd meeting also defined that Silveira, Fávaro, Omar Aziz and Otto Alencar will represent the PSD bench in the Senate in the transitional government of the elected president, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

The quartet joins the PSD leader in the Chamber, Antonio Brito (BA), which will also be part of the political council of the transition team, coordinated by the PT president, Gleisi Hoffmann🇧🇷